Woman shot dead after police raid leads to clash in UP’s Siddarth Nagar

Siddharth Nagar police in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday lodged an FIR against unidentified policemen on charges of murder after a 53-year-old woman died after sustaining a bullet injury during a police raid on Saturday. The police have registered an FIR and started an investigation.

The body of the deceased, identified as Roshni, was handed over to the family members after post-mortem. Officers said they carried out her final rites after some protest.

The police said a team of officers had gone to Kodra Grant village on Saturday on a complaint of cow slaughter and caught Roshni’s son Ubaid-ur-Rehman, following which the family and their neighbours attacked the police team. The villagers then opened fire during which Roshni was injured, officers said.

“There was a bullet injury mark as the bullet passed through her body. I am yet to go through the post-mortem report,” said Siddharth Nagar circle officer Pradeep Kumar Yadav. An FIR has been lodged on a complaint by Ubaid-ur-Rehman’s brother Abdul Rehman, he added.