Woman sets herself on fire days after ‘sexual assault’; her condition is stable, say police

A 30-year-old women in Hardoi set herself on fire Saturday almost a week after she was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 26-year-old local youth, police said.

Advertising

The woman took the step hours after an FIR was registered against the accused on charges of rape based on the complaint of the victim’s husband. The woman has suffered around 40-50 per cent burn injuries and her condition is reportedly stable, police said.

“According to the information so far, the woman had accused a local youth of sexually assaulting her on March 2 when she left her house to buy some medicines in the evening. However, no complaint was lodged with us in this regard at that time. The woman’s husband returned from Delhi, where he works as a watchman, and lodged the complaint on Saturday,” said Mahesh Kumar Gole, station house officer (SHO) of the Mallawan police station.

Bilgram circle officer (CO) Pratap Singh Chauhan said that later in the evening the woman poured kerosene and set herself ablaze at her residence. She was rushed to Kannauj medical college where her situation is now stable.

“What we have found so far from some locals and other sources is that the victim, a mother of two, and the accused were known to each other for some time. The woman took the step reportedly after she was taunted by some people over his friendship with the accused. She suffered some burns but the injuries do not appear to be fatal,” Chauhan said.

Advertising

The official added that they are looking for the accused and he would be arrested soon. Statement of the victim will also be recorded when she has fully recovered, he added.