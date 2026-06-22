Rape victim sets herself on fire at UP police station; SHO suspended

A 21-year-old woman set herself on fire outside a police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor on Sunday night, before policemen doused the flames and rushed her to a hospital.
But why did she take the drastic step?
According to police, the woman had accused an Army jawan of rape on the false promise of marriage and an FIR was filed against him. Police later filed a chargesheet, but the accused secured a stay on arrest from the high court.
Police said the woman had since been demanding that officers summon the jawan to the police station to press for a marriage settlement.
She sustained 50 per cent cent burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi.
Superintendent of Police (SP), Bijnor, Abhishek Jha told The Indian Express that the woman reached City Kotwali police station on Sunday evening and asked policemen, including the SHO, to call the jawan and his family.
“The accused is on duty with his regiment and has secured a court order directing that no coercive action be taken. The SHO and other policemen explained the legal position to her and said he could not be summoned,” Jha said.
He said the woman left the police station but returned around 10.30 pm. “At 10.45 pm, while policemen were engaged in routine work, she allegedly poured petrol over herself and set herself ablaze. She then ran towards the SHO’s cabin and entered it. The SHO immediately pulled down the curtains and wrapped them around her to douse the flames,” said the SP.
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The officer said she was rushed to a nearby hospital, from where she was referred to Meerut and subsequently shifted to Delhi. Doctors have said she has sustained around 50% burns, he added.
Jha said he rushed to the police station soon after getting the information.
“A preliminary inquiry revealed that the woman’s stepfather had brought petrol in a bottle from a nearby petrol pump and entered the police station premises with it. CCTV footage showed that there was no sentry posted at the main gate, allowing him to walk in,” the SP said.
“This is a serious security breach as anyone carrying a weapon or hazardous substance could have entered and harmed people,” Jha said, adding that the SHO has been suspended for grave negligence.
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The SP said the woman’s stepfather will also face action for allegedly assisting or coercing her into taking the step, he said.
‘Knew each other since childhood’
According to Jha, the woman and the Army jawan have known each other since childhood and studied together.
She had initially filed a rape complaint alleging sexual assault since 2022, but police said their investigation found that the two were not in contact during that period, and a closure report was filed.
She later lodged another complaint alleging rape on the false promise of marriage. Police filed a chargesheet in this case, and a local court took cognisance on June 16, fixing June 29 as the next date of hearing. Since the accused had obtained a stay on arrest, he was not taken into custody, said Jha.
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Asked if the woman was a wrestler or a sportsperson, the SP said he was was unaware of such claims
Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution.
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