Rape victim sets herself on fire at UP police station; SHO suspended

Police said the woman had since been demanding that officers summon the jawan to the police station to press for a marriage settlement. (Representative image)

A 21-year-old woman set herself on fire outside a police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor on Sunday night, before policemen doused the flames and rushed her to a hospital.

But why did she take the drastic step?

According to police, the woman had accused an Army jawan of rape on the false promise of marriage and an FIR was filed against him. Police later filed a chargesheet, but the accused secured a stay on arrest from the high court.

Police said the woman had since been demanding that officers summon the jawan to the police station to press for a marriage settlement.

She sustained 50 per cent cent burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi.