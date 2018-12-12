Woman raped, killed in Meerut: Police

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly raped and killed by unidentified persons at a village in Meerut Monday evening. Her half-naked body was recovered Tuesday morning from the Meerut-Dehradun highway. Her face was disfigured by the killers, police said.

“The killers probably used bricks to disfigure her face. The body was spotted by a local on Tuesday morning and he informed the police. The body has been sent for post-mortem and a case against unidentified persons has been lodged. She must have identified the killers as aresult of which they killed her,” said Akhilesh Bhadauria, Deputy SP (Daurala).

Villagers, who later identified the woman, refused to hand over the body to the police till her family was paid adequate compensation and the killers were arrested. She belonged to a very poor family and had gone to collect woods on Monday when the incident took place, police said.