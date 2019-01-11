Woman ‘raped’ at knifepoint near highway to Bijnor

A woman from Muzaffarnagar was allegedly raped at knifepoint in a forested area near a highway leading to Bijnor on Wednesday. An FIR under IPC sections 376 (rape) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) has been registered against three accused. “The woman approached the police on Wednesday claiming she was gangraped by a bus conductor and two unidentified associates. A medical examination will be conducted. Police are in the process of identifying the accused and will soon make arrests. Teams have been sent to local areas to ascertain more details of the accused, including their addresses,” said Bijnor SP Sanjeev Tyagi.

According to the FIR, the woman was enrolled at a coaching center in a nearby city and met the accused bus conductor when she was travelling in a bus to New Delhi to meet her cousin on December 26. The two exchanged numbers as the woman wanted to be informed of the bus timings, and police said she used the bus to travel to a mobile repair shop on Sunday, according to the FIR.

On Wednesday morning, the bus conductor called the woman and asked her to meet him near Bijnor on the pretext of offering her a job, says the complaint. The woman then left her coaching centre and reached a spot on the highway where the accused had asked her to meet, the FIR stated.

The accused and his associate, made her sit in a Maruti Alto car and went to a college nearby where the third accused was waiting, according to the FIR. When the woman got suspicious, the third accused took out a knife, after which the bus conductor allegedly raped her in a forested area and abandoned her near the highway an hour later.

Police said they are also investigating the role of the other two persons in the alleged rape.

“The woman has also alleged that the accused dismantled her phone to stop her from making calls. We have recovered the phone. We are also checking if there was a delay in filing of complaint due to confusion in jurisdiction,” said SP Tyagi.