Days after woman who alleged rape by BSP MP dies, ex-IPS officer Amitabh Thakur arrested

Three days after the death of a woman who accused BSP MP Atul Rai of rape and set herself ablaze along with a friend outside the Supreme Court last week, the Lucknow police Friday arrested retired IPS officer Amitabh Thakur on charges of abetment to suicide.

The 24-year-old woman died of burn injuries at a hospital in the national capital on Tuesday. The man, a 27-year-old Delhi University graduate, passed away last week.

Before setting themselves on fire, both had recorded a Facebook LIVE video wherein the woman said she had lodged a rape case against the BSP MP, and accused the police of supporting him. She also alleged a nexus of police and politicians, and that senior police officers were not acting on her complaint.

The Uttar Pradesh government formed a two-member panel led by Director General (Police Recruitment and Promotion Board) Dr Raj Kumar Vishwakarma to look into the allegations made by the victim. Additional Director General, Women Power Line, Neera Rawat was also part of the panel.

On the basis of the report, a case was lodged Friday against BSP MP Atul Rai and Amitabh Thakur at the Hazratganj police station on various charges including abetment of suicide.

“We have arrested Amitabh Thakur,” Station House Officer, Hazratganj police station, Shyam Babu Shukla said.

Thakur was prematurely retired from police services in March this year by the state government.

Also Read | My family living in fear: grandfather of woman who died after immolation bid outside SC

According to the police, the case was lodged by sub-inspector Daya Shankar Dwivedi on the basis of the panel report which stated that a rape case was filed against BSP MP Atul Rai at the Lanka police station by the victim in 2019. To pressure the victim, seven cases were lodged against her, the report stated.

It also mentioned the letter the woman had given a complaint to the then Senior Superintendent of Police, Varanasi on November 10, 2020 stating that Amitabh Thakur, after taking money from Atul Rai, prepared false evidence and pressured her to kill herselfsuicide, police said.

The victim had claimed that ever since the FIR was lodged, Rai’s associate was pressuring her to change her statement and thereby trying to weaken the case. She had also claimed Amitabh Thakur was circulating fake reports about her and her associate. The victim alleged a false narrative was being circulated that her friend was associated with criminals.

She had also stated that she feared Atul Rai may get her killed, adding she was surprised he got access to the confidential report prepared by then Circle Officer, Bhelupur.

According to the police, the victim had lodged an FIR against Atul Rai, who was then contesting the Lok Sabha election from Ghosi seat on a BSP ticket, on charges of rape, criminal intimidation and cheating at the Lanka police station in Varanasi on May 1, 2019.

A native of Ballia, the victim alleged Rai had raped her when she had gone to his flat in Varanasi to meet his (Rai) family members, including his wife. The victim, who studied at a university in Varanasi, also claimed Rai recorded the sexual assault and threatened to circulate it on social media.

On June 22, 2019, Atul Rai surrendered before a court which sent him to judicial custody. He is currently lodged in Naini Jail, Prayagraj.