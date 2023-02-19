Woman in live-in-relationship dies by suicide in UP, brother alleges she was pressured to change religion

A 28-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad died allegedly by suicide Wednesday (February 15) after her live-in partner refused to marry her, said the police.

The police identified the deceased as Anuradha Kumari, a Dalit, who had been in a live-in relationship for two years with Anwar Khan, 44, who already had two wives.

They arrested Anwar, who is a property dealer and car reseller, Saturday evening following a complaint by the woman’s brother Aditya, 25, who claimed that Anwar was forcing his sister to convert to Islam. She refused it and finally took the extreme step, the brother added.

“Anuradha was working as a receptionist in Anwar’s office and the two developed an intimacy. They have been living in a rented house in Civil Lines area for the last two years and as per the complaint by her brother, Anwar was physically and mentally torturing her to embrace Islam for legalising his third marriage. Our investigation is still on. Anwar has been booked under the SC/ST Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 306 (abetment to suicide),” said SP (city) Akhilesh Bhadauria.

“We took the body for the post-mortem examination on February 16. It was revealed that she died of asphyxiation. We informed her family members,” said Dr Anup Singh, the Deputy SP, Civil Lines, Moradabad.

The police said Anwar has five children with his two wives, who live in different apartments in Moradabad.

The police came to know about the incident when Anwar’s second wife, Iram, informed them Thursday (February 16) that he left Anuradha at her house Wednesday night, claiming she was unwell and that he would soon get back with a doctor. However, as he did not return and when Iram realised Anuradha was dead, she called the police.