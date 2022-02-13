Upset over marriage with relative, woman’s kin kill her father-in-law: police

Three men were arrested for allegedly killing a 55-year-old contractor in Kushinagar on Saturday due to their purported unhappiness over his son’s marriage with their relative three years ago.

The accused have been identified as the woman’s elder brother Sachidanand (40), uncle Ram Ashish (55) and his friend Yogendra Rai (50), said Akhilesh Singh, SHO of Patherwa police station, adding the three have confessed to the crime. Police claimed to have recovered weapons used in the crime.

Police said the woman’s family felt stigmatised as the couple belong to the same caste. Upset, the family decided to eliminate victim Ram Pravesh Paswan and his son Markandey Prasad (23), police added. Both work as labour contractors in Gorakhpur while their family members live in Kushinagar.

Police are conducting raids to trace the woman’s father, Shrikant, and nephew Sumit, whose role came to light during investigation.