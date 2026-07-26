Woman in Delhi-bound train held with gold bars worth over Rs 7 crore

The official claimed that in the interrogation, the woman revealed she is a regular carrier of gold bars smuggled from Bangladesh and into Indian territory through Cooch Behar district.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested a woman travelling in a Delhi-bound train from West Bengal with 4.98 kg gold bars allegedly smuggled from Bangladesh worth around Rs 7.11 crore. She was arrested at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction in Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli district.

A senior DRI official told The Indian Express that they had got intelligence about a woman carrying smuggled gold in big quantity travelling from Cooch Behar in West Bengal to New Delhi on the Brahmaputra Express on Wednesday. The DRI team conducted a search and she was found in an AC coach as the train reached Chandauli, the official said.