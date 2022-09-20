Woman, her daughter killed; in-laws booked

A 32-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter were found dead at their house in Amroha’s Kankather village late Saturday night. Police said the two were bludgeoned to death with a grinding stone by the assailants.

Based on a complaint filed by the woman’s brother, an FIR was lodged against four family members , including her father-in-law and brother-in-law. The woman’s husband had died in 2013. “No arrests have been made so far. A few suspects have been detained for questioning,” Rajesh Kumar Tiwari, the in-charge of Gajraula Police Station said.

The woman’s brother, Vijay Singh, alleged that her in-laws killed his sister as they wanted to usurp her property.

“My sister has a share of two bigha land in the family property. Since the death of her husband in 2013, her in-laws have been torturing her for the property,” he said.