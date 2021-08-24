Woman held for poisoning in-laws; four hospitalised, 18-month-old child dead

A newlywed woman in Bahraich allegedly poisoned five members of her in-law’s family as she did not want to live with her husband and wanted to get rid of the entire family, said police.

While the 18-month-old child of the woman’s sister-in-law died of poisoning, four others, including a three-year-old girl, have been admitted to a hospital, said police.

Police have registered a murder FIR against the woman, identified as Ankita Jaiswal, who has been arrested.

“Ankita Jaiswal did not want to live with her husband or at her in-laws. That is why in order to get rid of them she poisoned the tea on Monday morning. While the husband left without drinking the tea, her brother-in-law Jitendra, father-in-law Pancham, her husband’s cousin sister Shivani and Jitendra’s daughter Srishti fell ill after consuming tea. Her sister-in law’s 18-month-old son died,” SP (Bahraich City) K Gyananjay Singh said.

“An FIR has been registered on the complaint of Jitendra and the woman has been arrested. The sample of the served tea has been sent for forensic analysis. The reason behind the entire episode is a matter of investigation,” he added.

Police sources said that Ankita got married to Pooran Jaiswal last December, but soon returned to her house. On Sunday she came back to her in-law’s house and had brought the poisonous substance with her, said a police officer.