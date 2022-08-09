Woman, granddaughter stabbed to death at home

August 9, 2022 4:52:57 am
A 65-year-old woman and her 12-year-old granddaughter were allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified assailants at their residence in Shastri Nagar locality of Meerut district on Monday.
They were found dead by the domestic help who reached the house at around 7 aM, police said.
Police said the deceased woman was identified as Kaushal Singh Sirohi and that husband was a retired UP Police cop who had died of cancer around two months back.
Sirohi’s granddaughter had been staying with her while her daughter Neha had gone to her in-laws’ house, the police said.
“Prima facie, it appears that the attackers entered the house from the back and that they searched the entire house. The killing of the minor suggests that the intruders knew the family but we cannot say anything with certainty at the moment,” said SSP (Meerut) Rohit Singh.
-
-
