Woman driving without lockdown permit booked

Policemen stop the car at a barricaded spot in Gomti Nagar area. (Vishal Srivastav) Policemen stop the car at a barricaded spot in Gomti Nagar area. (Vishal Srivastav)

THE POLICE said on Wednesday that they stopped a car in which three women — all in their 30s —were travelling without permission amid the lockdown. Police said when they asked one of the women, who was in the driving seat, why they were on the road without permission, she started shouting and alleged that they were “harassing” her. She also threw a bunch of papers out of the car when the police asked for the vehicle documents. Police issued challan because she was not wearing car belt. The women were later allowed to go. However, they stayed for a few minutes, police said.

“One of the women identified herself only as Priya, a resident of Gudamba. She told us that they were going to a hospital in the cantonment area for treatment of a woman sitting next to the driver seat.

Without wasting any more time, we issued challan and allowed them to go,” said station house officer, Gautampali police station, Satya Prakash, adding that they did not seize the car.

Later in the day, when a video of the purported incident went viral on social media, police registered an FIR against Priya and the two other unidentified women under IPC section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) at the Gautampali police station.

“We need to verify if Priya gave her true identity. We also need to identify her two associates,” said Satya Prakash.

Police said they spotted a car coming from Gomti Nagar area around noon on Wednesday. When the car stopped at Jiamau as barricades were put up, policemen asked the car driver for permission letter [to travel during lockdown]. As she could not provide one, the cops asked her the reason for stepping out.

“The woman started shouting and threw a bunch of papers out of the car. She then came out of the vehicle and continued shouting,” said Satya Prakash. The woman then started crying. Suddenly, she started arguing with the police.

Then, another stepped out of the car and picked up the documents spread on the road.

“The women alleged that she was stopped every checkpoint and asked the same question. When I told her that the police would stop them to check papers, she started shouting,” said Satya Prakash.

