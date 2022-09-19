Woman dies by suicide after molestation bid, accused arrested: Police

A 21-year-old woman died by suicide at a village in Bijnor district on Saturday a day after a man allegedly tried to molest her, police said.

The 25-year-old accused man has been arrested. The woman, an undergraduate student, hanged herself from the ceiling of her house, it is learnt.

Police said she had told her parents that the man was following her for the last few days, but they ignored it.

An FIR was lodged on Saturday night by the woman’s father. The complainant said that his daughter told them that the accused was pestering her to date him for some time but they did not act on it thinking he will stop doing so with time.

“We never thought that she will take such an extreme step,” he stated in the FIR.

He told the police that his daughter along with her mother had on Friday gone to a nearby forest where the accused tried to molest her on finding her alone. When she raised an alarm, her mother rushed for help and the accused fled the spot, she alleged.

“We have arrested the accused. The case was registered under IPC sections 354 (outrage modesty) and 306 (abetment to suicide). The accused has been sent to the jail,” said the incharge of the local police station.