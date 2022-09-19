scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 18, 2022

Woman dies by suicide after molestation bid, accused arrested: Police

Police said she had told her parents that the man was following her for the last few days, but they ignored it.

Woman dies by suicide after molestation bid, Meerut, Bijnor, Lucknow news, Lucknow , Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News“We have arrested the accused. The case was registered under IPC sections 354 (outrage modesty) and 306 (abetment to suicide). The accused has been sent to the jail,” said the incharge of the local police station.

A 21-year-old woman died by  suicide at a village in Bijnor district on Saturday a day after a man allegedly tried to molest her, police said.

The 25-year-old accused man has been arrested. The woman, an undergraduate student, hanged herself from the ceiling of her house, it is learnt.

Police said she had told her parents that the man was following her for the last few days, but they ignored it.

An FIR was lodged on Saturday night by the woman’s father. The complainant said that his daughter told them that the accused was pestering her to date him for some time but they did not act on it thinking he will stop doing so with time.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sleight of Sukesh Chandrashekhar: Life of a conman with an obsession for ...Premium
Sleight of Sukesh Chandrashekhar: Life of a conman with an obsession for ...
A letter from Lakhimpur Kheri: All that died in a UP village as two siste...Premium
A letter from Lakhimpur Kheri: All that died in a UP village as two siste...
Godard, God & Kerala: A breathless admirationPremium
Godard, God & Kerala: A breathless admiration
Tavleen Singh writes: Punishment without proofPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Punishment without proof

“We never thought that she will take such an extreme step,” he stated in the FIR.

He told the police that his daughter along with her mother had on Friday gone to a nearby forest where the accused tried to molest her on finding her alone. When she raised an alarm, her mother rushed for help and the accused fled the spot, she alleged.

More from Lucknow

“We have arrested the accused. The case was registered under IPC sections 354 (outrage modesty) and 306 (abetment to suicide). The accused has been sent to the jail,” said the incharge of the local police station.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-09-2022 at 02:27:50 am
Next Story

Videos ‘leaked’ at Chandigarh University | ‘Shameful’, ‘unfortunate’, ‘highly condemnable’: Politicians seek strict action against perpetrators

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 18: Latest News
Advertisement