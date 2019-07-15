Woman dies after ‘falling’ from eighth floor building in Lucknow, cops suspect suicide

The body of a 32-year-old woman, who recently got married to a pilot and had taken voluntarily retirement from the Coast Guard where she served as a deputy commandant, was found under mysterious circumstances outside her multi-storeyed apartment in Lucknow on Sunday.

According to police, prima facie it appeared to be case of suicide, but they are waiting for the post-mortem report. No FIR has been registered so far as the family has not alleged any foul play, said police.

“We received an information at 10.53 am that a woman has fallen from the terrace of an eight-floor building. We are questioning the family members. Prima facie, it appears that there was a direct impact on the woman’s head on hitting the ground and she died of it,” Lucknow SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said.

The deceased, identified as Sneha Singh, got married to commercial pilot Arvind Kumar Singh last May. She lived at Ansal Golf City apartment owned by Arvind’s sister-in-law Supriya Singh. According to the family, both Arvind and his elder brother (Supriya’s husband) Ajay Singh were in their hometown in Pratapgarh for the last few days.

“The woman was posted as deputy commandant in the Coast Guard in Haldia, West Bengal, and recently resigned from there. She came back from there a week ago. Here, she used to live with her family. At the time of incident, only her sister-in-law and her two children were in the house,” said Superintendent of Police (Lucknow North) Sukirti Madhav.

Police sources said things between Sneha and her husband were not smooth and the couple used to frequently argue. Though they married recently, they used to know each other for last two years, sources said.

“According to the family and CCTV footage, Sneha had tea in her room around 8:15 am and left her room after that. In the footage, she can be seen going on the terrace on the 8th floor. Around 10 am, some of the residents heard a sound,” said the SP.