Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Woman, daughter kill selves during Kanpur anti-encroachment drive

The incident took place when a team of district administration officials led by the local SDM went to demolish the structure which was allegedly built on panchayat land.

District Magistrate Neha Jain denied the allegations of officials setting the house on fire. (Representational/File)

A 44-year-old woman and her daughter (22) allegedly immolated themselves by locking themselves in their thatched hut that caught fire during an anti-encroachment drive in Kanpur district’s Madauli village on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Pramila Dixit and her daughter Shiva Dixit.

The incident took place when a team of district administration officials led by the local SDM went to demolish the structure which was allegedly built on panchayat land. The villagers staged a protest and accused the administration officials of setting the house on fire. The angry locals attacked the officials and chased them out of the village. Two government employees, including a lekhpal, got injured in the attack. Two government vehicles also got damaged. The villagers demanded adequate compensation for the family besides action against the erring officials.

District Magistrate Neha Jain denied the allegations of officials setting the house on fire.

More from Lucknow

Kanpur Commissoner Raj Shekhar said a detailed inquiry has been ordered into the incident and strict action will be taken against the guilty. The administration is providing all possible help to the deceased’s family, he added. Addl DG (Kanpur zone) Alok Singh said they are enquiring the matter. “If the victims’ family files a complaint, action will be taken as per the law.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-02-2023 at 02:40 IST
