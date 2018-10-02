Woman constable’s suicide: Two cops booked in Barabanki

The postmortem report confirmed hanging as the cause of death The postmortem report confirmed hanging as the cause of death

An FIR has been registered against a police inspector and a constable at Haidergarh police station of Barabanki district in connection with the suicide of a woman constable. Constable Monika (27) had committed suicide at her rented house on Sunday. A suicide note recovered from her room named SHO Parshuram Ojha (then posted at Haidergarh police station) and said that Ojha regularly deployed her on out duty and had thrown her leave application on her face. The note also mentioned that constable Rukhsar Ahmad “ridiculed her”.

“An FIR was registered against Ojha and Ahmad under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of IPC as their names were mentioned in the FIR. The deceased constable, who was a Hardoi native, mentioned in her letter that the SHO harassed her and did not give him leave…,” said IG (Faizabad range) Onkar Singh.

Barabanki SP Virendra P Srivastava said, “Soon after the matter came to light, the accused SHO and constable were sent to police lines and a departmental inquiry was ordered in addition to filing of the FIR.” Ratan Singh, the SHO posted at Haidergarh police station on Monday, said Constable Monika was found hanging in her room in Mitaipurwa area Sunday morning. “At around 11.30 am, when Monika did not respond to repeated calls, some policemen broke down her door to find her hanging from the ceiling fan with a stole. A suicide note was recovered from her room. The postmortem report confirmed hanging as the cause of death,” he added.

