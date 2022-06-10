scorecardresearch
Friday, June 10, 2022
Woman burnt alive for dowry in Hathras, husband, in-laws held

The police have arrested the three who were booked after the victim's father lodged a complaint of murder at the Chandapa police station.

By: Express News Service | Meerut |
June 10, 2022 6:07:26 am
The police said Payal, who hailed from a village in Agra was married to Anil Kumar Singh (25) of Garhi village in May last year

A 20-year-old woman was burnt alive allegedly by her husband and parents-in-law who used to torture her over demand for dowry in Hathras district’s Chintagarhi village on Wednesday.

The police said Payal, who hailed from a village in Agra was married to Anil Kumar Singh (25) of Garhi village in May last year. In his complaint, Hiralal Singh, the victim’s father, alleged that Payal was being tortured by her in-laws who always demanded huge amount of money since her marriage.

