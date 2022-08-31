Woman and her 5-year-old son found dead in house; cash, jewellery looted

A 25-year-old pregnant woman and her 5-year-old son were killed during a daylight robbery in Meerut’s Hastinapur area on Monday, police said.

The wife of a branch manager of a nationalised bank was alone at home with her son when unidentified robbers allegedly strangulated them to death and fled with Rs 2.5 lakh cash and jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh, police added.

According to police, the husband, Sandeep Kumar, left for work around 8 am and spoke to his wife over the phone a few hours later. On returning home in the evening, he found the house locked from the outside. “Initially, he thought that his wife had gone outside with their son. But when his calls on her cellphone went unanswered, he lodged a missing complaint with the police. Later, he broke open the door of the house with the help of his relatives and found the bodies of his wife and son in separate rooms. They were tied with duppata around their necks,” a police officer said.

Police suspect that the robbers had entered the house in the afternoon.

“We are investigating the case and are hopeful of getting a breakthrough soon,” said Senior Superintendent of Police (Meerut) Rohit Singh Sajwan.