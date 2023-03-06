Witness murder: Rs 2.5 lakh reward each for info on 5 accused, say police

Nearly 10 days after a key witness in the 2005 murder of then BSP MLA Raju Pal was shot dead along with his gunners in broad daylight in Dhoomanganj area of Prayagraj, the UP Police on Sunday announced a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh each for information that could leading to the arrest of the five accused.

“Uttar Pradesh DGP has announced a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh on each of the accused for information about them which can help arrest them in connection with the incident on February 24. Several teams of the UP Police are working to arrest them,” the UP Police said.

Police identified the five accused as Atiq Ahmad’s son, Asad; Arman, Ghulam, Guddu Muslim and Sabir. Ghulam and Guddu Muslim are named in the FIR.

Based on a complaint filed by Umesh Pal’s wife, former MP Atiq Ahmed, his wife Shaista Parveen, their sons, Atiq’s younger brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf and two others — Ghulam and Guddu Muslim — have been named in the FIR. While Atiq is lodged at a jail in Gujarat, Ashraf is lodged at the Bareilly Central Jail.

They have been booked under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) and provisions of the Explosive Substances Act and the Criminal Law Amendment Act.

Police say they have identified seven persons actively involved in the murder of Umesh Pal and his two gunners.

Though police have so far found the involvement of 10 persons in the case, seven were said to be present at the spot. Prayagraj police refused to share details of the investigation, citing it would hamper the probe.