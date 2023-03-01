Witness Murder: Prayagraj court seeks police reply on ‘detention’ of Atiq’s minor sons

In connection with the daylight murder of a witness, a court in Prayagraj on Tuesday issued a notice to Dhoomanganj police station, directing it to file a report on an application filed by accused Atiq Ahmed’s wife alleging that police “illegally” took away her two minor sons on February 24 evening and since then she has no information about them.

The court directed the police to submit its reply by Thursday.

Shaista Parveen, who has been named along with her jailed husband and former MP Atiq Ahmed in the murder FIR, said in her petition that the district police have made her entire family accused in the murder case.

Last Friday, Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder of then BSP MLA Raju Pal, was gunned down along with his gunner in broad daylight in Dhoomanganj area of Prayagraj.

Based on a complaint filed by Umesh Pal’s wife, former MP Atiq Ahmed, his wife Shaista Parveen, their son, his younger brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf and two others were named in the FIR.

Police on Monday said that they have killed one of the accused involved in helping the assailants to flee and arrested another for murder conspiracy.

“On request of our petition, the court directed Dhoomanganj police to submit a report on the matter by March 2,” said Parveen’s lawyer Vijay Mishra.

Meanwhile, the court also rejected petitions filed by Atiq Ahmed and his younger brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf. In their separate petitions, the two requested the court to reject the police application seeking remand in the latest murder case. They also said that if needed, their judicial remand be made through video conference, said Mishra. It is to be noted that while Atiq is lodged in a jail in Gujarat, Ashraf is in Bareilly jail.

Police said that they are conducting raids to arrest five persons whose role has come up during the murder investigation. “The role of these five persons has come to light during the scanning of CCTV footage of the murder spot and questioning of Sadakat Khan, who was arrested on Monday,” said a police officer.