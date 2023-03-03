Witness Murder: HC rejects bail plea of Atiq’s son held last yr

The Allahabad High Court has rejected jailed former MP Atiq Ahmad’s son Ali’s bail application in a case of alleged extortion, attempt to murder and other charges lodged in Prayagraj last year.

While rejecting his bail application, Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh said that Ali “is Mafia Don himself in making, his role has figured in the commission of the offence of murder of Umesh Pal, star witness in the murder case of Raju Pal, sitting Member of Legislative Assembly, which has been expedited by the Supreme Court”.

“Such a criminal, if comes out from jail on bail, would be a threat not only to the witnesses, but also a constant threat to the society,” said Justice Singh in his order passed on February 27.

The accused was seeking bail in a case lodged in January last year at Kareli police station in Prayagraj.

As per the allegations in the FIR, Ali along with his 20 associates had allegedly entered the house of the complainant on December 31, 2021 and had “put the gun on the head of the complainant and said put the phone on and asked the complainant to speak to his father Atiq Ahmad”.

The FIR further states that “when the complainant refused to speak to the father of the accused-applicant, then the accused-applicant and other accused threatened to kill the complainant and his family and demanded extortion of Rs.5,00,00,000/- or the complainant should transfer the land situated at Enuddinpur in the name of the wife of the accused-applicant”.

Ali and the other accused had also allegedly assaulted the complainant and his family members resulting in injuries and had also fired gunshots at the complainant.