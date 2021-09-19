Without naming leaders of Congress, Adityanath slams ‘accidental Hindus’

In a veiled attack on the Congress and its senior leadership, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said commenting on deities and denying the existence of Lord Ram and Krishna are typical of people who are “accidental Hindus”.

Addressing a ‘Prabuddha Sammelan’ in Lucknow, Adityanath, while not naming the Congress or any of its leaders, said they insult the people of Uttar Pradesh, comment on India when on foreign shores and fly to Italy whenever the country is in the grip of a crisis.

“Where a minister does not recognize his own officer, and the officer does not recognize the minister, what do you expect? They were active on Twitter while people were grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic. Whenever the country faces some kind of trouble, they run to Italy. They are not bothered about the country. Uttar Pradesh was among the states that elected members of their (Gandhi) family as the Prime Minister, but whenever they visit other states, they say the people of Uttar Pradesh are bad. Similarly, when they go abroad, they make similar remarks about India,” the CM said.

“They want everything from Uttar Pradesh, but wouldn’t refrain from insulting its people. Devi devtaon ke bare me tippani karna, Ram aur Krishna ko nakaar jana unki pravitti ka hissa hai. Jo accidentally Hindu hoga woh yahi to hoga (Commenting on our gods and goddesses and denying the existence of Lord Ram and Krishna are in their nature. Those who are accidental Hindus are bound to speak like this). However, people can’t allow this accident to keep repeating itself,” Adityanath said.

Claiming that the next six months are very important for the state, the CM also took a dig at the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), saying people have to decide if they want a government which works to ensure a riot-free state and welfare of all or one which calls rioters over to the CM’s residence and rewards them. Saying one’s personal desires are insignificant when it comes to rashtra dharma, the CM said that the BJP always teaches its workers that “party is more important than a person…”