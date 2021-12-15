With Varanasi MLAs in attendance, Modi talks poll preparation

Ahead of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a meeting with the BJP MLAs of his parliamentary constituency Varanasi and discussed poll preparations with them, sources in the BJP said.

Senior BJP organisational functionaries of Varanasi Mahanagar and Varanasi Zila district units and Kashi region unit were also present in the meeting.

BJP national president JP Nadda, party national general secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, party state president Swatantra Dev Singh and state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal were also present in the meeting.

MLA from Varanasi South Neelkanth Tiwari, Varanasi North MLA Ravindra Jaiswal, Rohaniya MLA Surendra Narayan Singh, and Varanasi Cantonment MLA Saurabh Srivastava were called in the closed-door meeting, held at the premises of Banaras Locomotives Works (BLW).

According to sources, PM took feedback from the MLAs and organisation functionaries about the party’s preparations in Varanasi for the Assembly polls. PM also gave his suggestions about the election campaign, they added.

According to a senior party functionary, Modi had chaired a similar meeting of Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency over a year ago.

“The prime minister stays connected with his constituency. Even when he is in Delhi, he often speaks to staff at his constituency office in Varanasi where local people come for redressal of their problems. Chief Minister Adityanath and other ministers of his Cabinet frequently visit Varanasi to take stock of development works. The PM is likely to visit Varanasi at least a couple of times more in this month,” said a local BJP functionary.

During the two-day tour of Varanasi that concluded on Tuesday, PM Modi inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor in the city and attended Ganga aarti with chief ministers of BJP-ruled states. PM Modi, accompanied with CM Adityanath, also strolled on the streets near Godauliya crossing and inspected development works done in his constituency.