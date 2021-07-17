With UP CM’s help, woman with gall bladder ailment gets free treatment at SGPGI

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath helped a 22-year-old woman, who suffers from a gall bladder ailment, by getting her admitted to the SGPGI in Lucknow on Friday.

Sanjana Singh met the CM at his residence on Friday while he was interacting with the public and requested him to provide her with better treatment.

A Fatehpur resident, Singh lost her father, who was a farmer, 10 years ago. “She came to Lucknow to meet the CM and ask for help. The CM instructed officials to ensure that she gets treated at SGPGI for free and also directed them to provide her accommodation,” said a state spokesperson, who claimed that Singh had already been admitted to the SGPGI.

A statement issued by the government quoted Singh’s brother Sumit (18) as saying, “The CM has helped us in getting free treatment, which would otherwise have cost us lakhs of rupees. We will be indebted to him forever.”

“She suffers from multiple problems because of a knot in the gall bladder… she is less than four feet tall. She first got treated at Fatehpur, from where she was referred to Kanpur and then to Lucknow,” said the statement.