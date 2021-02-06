With two months ahead of budget session, UP govt collected 92% revenues

The government said the revenue increased Rs 2,796 crore to Rs 12,717 crore until January this year compared to Rs 9,921 crore last year in the same period. (File Photo)

The state has achieved 92 per cent of its revenue target for the current financial year, said the government.

The government said the revenue increased Rs 2,796 crore to Rs 12,717 crore until January this year compared to Rs 9,921 crore last year in the same period.

It hopes to achieve its revenue target with two months left in the coronavirus-hit 19 financial year, which ends on March 31.

Keeping to the script, the Excise Department played a major role in increasing revenues.

As per the government data, the revenue of the Excise Department more than doubled to Rs 3,472 crore against last year’s Rs 1,694.

While GST collection rose to Rs 4,290 crore until this January against last year’s Rs 4,166, VAT collection jumped to Rs 2,235 crore from Rs 1,788 crore in the same period. Revenue collection from stamp and registration increased to Rs 1,747 from Rs 1,400 crore while the Geology and Mining Department contributed Rs 353 crore this year to the state coffers against last year’s Rs 235 crore.