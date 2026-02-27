‘With population of 25 cr, we are India’s largest consumer market’: CM’s investment pitch in Japan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a visit to Fanuc Corporation in Yamanashi, Japan. (@myogiadityanath/X via PTI Photo)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday assured Japanese companies that they would receive special benefits in the proposed Japan City near the upcoming Noida International Airport.

“Uttar Pradesh, with a population of 25 crore, is India’s largest consumer market. The larger the population, the greater the challenges and the greater the opportunities,” the CM said at an investment roadshow in Tokyo.

Over the past nine years, the state’s economy and per capita income have nearly tripled, he said.

The Japan Desk at Invest UP is set to receive a boost, with the Chief Minister’s Office taking direct oversight. Japan will also facilitate technology transfer, skill development, joint ventures, and supply-chain integration for UP’s MSME sector.