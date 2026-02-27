‘With population of 25 cr, we are India’s largest consumer market’: CM’s investment pitch in Japan

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday assured Japanese companies that they would receive special benefits in the proposed Japan City near the upcoming Noida International Airport.
“Uttar Pradesh, with a population of 25 crore, is India’s largest consumer market. The larger the population, the greater the challenges and the greater the opportunities,” the CM said at an investment roadshow in Tokyo.
Over the past nine years, the state’s economy and per capita income have nearly tripled, he said.
The Japan Desk at Invest UP is set to receive a boost, with the Chief Minister’s Office taking direct oversight. Japan will also facilitate technology transfer, skill development, joint ventures, and supply-chain integration for UP’s MSME sector.
The CM visited the ‘L0-series Maglev train station’ in Japan and experienced a high-speed train ride, discussing collaboration opportunities in advanced transport technologies. He also inspected FANUC Corporation’s industrial robot and factory automation plant, which expressed interest in investing in UP.
Additionally, both sides agreed to promote tourism between Uttar Pradesh and Japan, by linking the Buddhist Circuit and Ramayana Circuit to create new investment opportunities in hospitality, infrastructure and services.
Language and technical training programmes aligned with Japanese industry requirements will also be launched to build a globally competitive workforce.
During the Singapore visit, CM Adityanath met Singapore’s top leadership (President, Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister and other ministers) and held discussions on industrial, technological and infrastructure cooperation. The key discussion included developing the Noida International Airport at Jewar as an MRO and cargo hub.
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced an agreement with a German railway infrastructure company for an investment of Rs 200 crore to bolster modern infrastructure in the state. According to a statement issued here on Thursday evening, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with RAILONE GmbH during a visit to the company’s manufacturing plant in Germany. PTI
