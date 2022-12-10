With nine-point pitch, govt set to woo investors in 15 countries

With the two roadshows in Germany and Mexico ramping up preparations for the Global Investors Summit- 2023 on Friday, delegations of state ministers and senior bureaucrats are ready to woo foreign investors in 15 countries with a nine-point pitch that underlines factors making Uttar Pradesh an ideal investment destination.

The nine-point agenda shed light on the state’s key strengths like infrastructure, a growing consumer base, connectivity and ease of business.

UP ministers Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ and Jitin Prasada in Germany on Friday. Express UP ministers Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ and Jitin Prasada in Germany on Friday. Express

At the roadshow organised in Frankfurt in Germany, the delegation was led by Uttar Pradesh Public Works Development Minister Jitin Prasada and Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ and included senior officials like Additional Chief Secretary, Sports & Youth Welfare, Navneet Sahgal, Excise Commissioner Senthil C Pandian and Secretary, MSME Department, Pranjal Yadav. Apart from inviting companies to the Global Investors Summit slated to be held in February , the delegation told them about the possibilities in sectors like manufacturing and distribution in the state.

The second roadshow that was organised by the state government was in Mexico and the delegation was led by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Friday. He was accompanied by the Indian Ambassador to Mexico Pankaj Mishra, Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Production Commissioner Manoj Singh, and Additional Chief Secretaries Sanjay Bhoosreddy and Rajneesh Dubey. Along with Uttar Pradesh Fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad, Pathak would also lead delegations to Argentina and Brazil.

The nine-point pitch features nine key reasons that make Uttar Pradesh a promising investment destination and its focus sectors. Starting Friday, eight delegations from the state would be visiting over 15 countries over the next fortnight. The delegations would be presenting potential investors with locally made handicrafts that are being promoted under the ‘One District One Product’ scheme. These products would include a specially designed ittr from Kannauj, pure silk stoles and gulabi meenakari handicrafts from Varanasi, brassware from Moradabad, and chikankari products from Lucknow.

One of the nine pointers is the “effective collaboration between the state and Union governments” that has led to effective utilisation of schemes and policies, while fast-tracking implementation of development projects. “The presentations detailing these nine points have photographs of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The potential investors are also being informed that the Global Investors Summit would be inaugurated by the Prime Minister and the valedictory address would be made by President Droupadi Murmu,” sources said.

The second reason being pitched by the delegations is the state’s consumer base and workforce, which is among the highest in the country.

“With a population of over 250 million, the investors are being told about the large workforce in the state. The delegations have also told the investors that the state has no problem in extending daily working hours from tge existing eight hours to 12 hours per shift or working on holidays with the condition that either overtime or compensatory leaves are given,” they said. The third key reason is Uttar Pradesh’s focus on world class infrastructure. The investors are being told that the state is home to 38 per cent of the country’s expressways and the only state to have five international airports – three functional and two in the works. Another advantage that the delegations are highlighting is the state’s “policy -based governance” and policy-linked incentives.

The other reasons being pitched by the delegations include zero tolerance towards crime and transparent policing, the state’s potential as a logistical and warehousing hub, land banks along expressways and special economic zones and ease of doing business.

The delegations have also been asked to make a pitch for Uttar Pradesh’s MSMEs — the highest in the country at 14.2 per cent – and that it is among Top 5 exporting and manufacturing states of the country.