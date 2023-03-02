scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
With Meta help, seven suicide bids prevented in seven days: Police

A statement issued by the state police said between February 21 and 28, a total of seven suicide attempts were prevented after technical help received from Meta, which alerted the police force of posts about suicide on Instagram and Facebook.

META, Uttar Pradesh Police, UP Police, instagram, Facebook, Lucknow news, Uttar Pradesh, Indian Express, current affairsAdditional SP and in charge (social media) Rahul Srivastava said that officials in districts had been told to keep in touch with people who were stopped from taking the extreme step.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday said that they prevented seven suicide attempts across the state in the last seven days with the help of social media company Meta, which has been working in collaboration with the state police to prevent suicides.

“If someone posts about suicide, an alert mail is sent to us by the social media company. Based on that, our teams ensure that the suicide bid is prevented,” said the statement.

“Since March last year, we have saved a total of 15 people from committing suicide based on tip-offs from the social media company,” added the statement.

According to the statement, DGP D S Chauhan has instructed the social media team to “proactively” work on this project.

ADG (law and order) Prashant Kumar said, “The police force plans to involve its emergency services (Dial 112 and Dial 1090) in the project along with UNICEF counsellors.” Kumar has told officials to handle such cases with sensitivity and engage counsellors.

The statement also listed the seven cases where the UP Police succeeded in preventing suicide attempts in the last seven days.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 04:35 IST
