With its team of ‘digital yoddhas’, Cong’s UP unit to counter ‘hatred’ on social media

Eyeing a revival in the Hindi heartland of Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the state unit of Congress will be strengthening its team of digital volunteers to counter the “message of hatred and lies on social media” with a new campaign called ‘Hath se, Hath Jodo’.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) has launched a membership campaign in all districts of the state to appoint “Digital Yoddhas” for its state unit. The campaign has been launched with the slogan ‘Bane mohabbat ki dukan ke digital yoddha’

The party’s leaders said those interested have the option of joining either as a volunteer or an active member of the organisation. The party has rolled out two digital forms for interested members. Leaders said the campaign was launched after a large number of youths came forward to join Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s “Bharat Jodo Yatra” when it reached western Uttar Pradesh.

Talking about the campaign, vice-chairman of UPCC’s social media cell Danish Azam Warsi said, “Social media platforms have become popular mediums to spread hatred and false information. We aim to strengthen our teams not just in the state but in every district till the block level. These teams would counter hatred and fake news and spread the message of love.”

“Those interested in becoming Digital Yoddhas will have to fill up a Google form and submit their contact details,” Warsi said, adding that the party has already received over 2,300 registrations till now. “These digital yoddhas would help the Congress with its Lok Sabha election campaign. In the past elections, it has been observed that mainly the central unit of the social media cell remains active while the state or district units usually share the content posted by the central teams,” said a Congress leader.

“There is no denying the fact that social media plays a significant role in carrying forward the message of party campaigns, especially among the youth. We saw this during the recent Bharat Jodo Yatra. The youth want to join us in our fight against hatred and this would give them a platform to do so at the district, block and village level. They can be part of the campaign while sitting in villages and cities,” said a senior party leader.

Addressing a gathering in Haryana’s Nuh during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in December, Rahul Gandhi had said, “BJP leaders asked me what is the reason for the yatra, they ask what is the need to walk from Kanyakumari to Kashmir? I replied to them…Aapke nafrat ke bazaar mein, mohabbat ki dukan khol rahe hain (We are opening a shop of love in your market of hate through the Bharat Jodo Yatra.) When these people go out to spread hatred in this country, people of our ideology go out to spread love and affection.”