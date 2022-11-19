With infra push, new sports policy aims to produce medal winners

With a view to groom sportspersons from the state for winning medals in international events and attract investment for sports infrastructure, the Uttar Pradesh government has finalised the Sports Policy-2022 that divides players into three categories for training and development.

The government has set a target to construct about 30,000 playgrounds across the state to encourage sports culture besides proposing to form talent search committees to identify budding athletes in every district.

The three categories the policy proposes to divide athletes into are “grassroots”, “developmental” and “elite”. It lays emphasis on the development of playgrounds and sports infrastructure from village to state level. Also, the policy focuses on eight segments, including promotion of sports and fitness culture, identification and development of talent, sports industry development, organising events and competitions and providing awards and incentives for sportspersons and coaches etc.

It also proposes to form the UP Sports Development Fund with initial contribution of Rs 100 crore and appointing of dieticians in every division accompanied by training of players by international coaches.

While the “grassroots” category athletes will be medal winners at sub-junior and junior district or state level, the “developmental” stage players will have “proven talent” having excelled in junior state-level competitions and won junior national competitions. The “elite” athletes will be the ones having won senior national events or winners at senior or junior international events.

For the “grassroots” category athletes, the government proposes to provide access to playgrounds and access to basic equipment. The policy proposes to provide an annual assistance of Rs 75,000 each for athletes at junior level and Rs 50,000 each for athletes at sub-junior level in this category.

For the “developmental” category athletes, the policy envisages training by certified and experiences coaches, exposure to participation in competitions across the country and providing educational support. It also proposes to provide an annual financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each for these athletes for their physical fitness and diet. The government has also proposed setting up of a state centre of excellence for these players.

For the “elite” category players, the policy proposes to provide “international exposure” in terms of training and events. The policy also entails providing an annual assistance of Rs 3 lakh each to such athletes for fitness and diet.

The policy also proposes to keep already-popular sports in the state in “high priority sector”. These sports will the ones that witnessed good participation over the years and in which athletes from the state performed well at national and international events. On the other hand, the “general” category sports would be the ones which are not popular in the state, the policy says. It suggests provision of funding for “high priority sports” and “priority sports” to get expert coaches.

For development of sports infrastructure, the policy lays emphasis on creating sports nurseries for “grassroots” level athletes, advance training centres for “developmental” level players and centres of excellence for “elite” level sportspersons.

It also envisages an international cricket stadium at Varanasi with the capacity of 30,000 to 35,000 spectators. The document also entails pension scheme for the sportspersons, besides provision of sports quota in government jobs and admissions in universities.

It also talks about giving “appointments through direct recruitment” for gazetted posts in various government departments for meritorious sportspersons from UP who have won medals in international events.

The policy also focuses on “para sports” while organising rural games and also water sports and adventure sports in major rivers like the Ganga, Yamuna, Ramganga, Chambal, Gomti and the Gandak.

The policy is likely to be taken up for Cabinet approval soon.