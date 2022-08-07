scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 07, 2022

With eye on 2024 polls, BJP plans to expand base among Yadavs, Pasmanda Muslims

After the party's victory in the Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha bypolls, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had claimed that it will win all 80 seats in next general election.

By: PTI | Lucknow |
August 7, 2022 1:59:48 pm
Keshav Prasad Maurya, Yadavs, OBC reservation, Pasmanda muslims, Apna dil, Muslims, Hindu, BJP Yadav base, Latest political news, Indian ExpressUttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and former state BJP president Keshav Prasad Maurya (file)

The BJP has planned to expand its base among the Yadavs, Jatavs and Pasmanda Muslims as part of its strategy to win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general election.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and former state BJP president Keshav Prasad Maurya had also dropped a hint in a recent tweet, saying Yaduvanshi (Yadavs), Ravidasiyo (Jatavs) and Pasmanda Muslims will be brought closer to the BJP so that the lotus “blossoms” in every booth in UP.

After the party’s victory in the Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha bypolls, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had claimed that it will win all 80 seats in next general election.

While OBC Yadavs and Muslims form the Samajwadi Party’s “MY” vote bank, Jatavs have been siding with the BSP led by Mayawati so far.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...Premium
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...
Delhi Rewind: How Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of LahorePremium
Delhi Rewind: How Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been morePremium
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been more
As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan linkPremium
As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan link

SP’s national secretary Rajendra Chaudhary trashed Maurya’s assertions and said his party doesn’t believe in politics of casteism.

“Our ideology is based on socialism and social justice,” Chaudhary told PTI.

Sources in the BJP said the party has planned to launch a comprehensive mass contact campaign to reach out to Yadavs, Jatavs and Pasmanda Muslims in course of its “Tiranga Yatra” week from August 11 to 17.

Also Read |With eye on 2024 polls, Delhi BJP plans Pasmanda Muslim outreach in capital today

Of 1.70 lakh booths in the 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP, the BJP feels it has comparatively lesser influence on 22,000.

According to sources, most of these booths are dominated by Yadav, Jatav and Muslim voters.
They said on state secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal’s instruction, BJP MPs and MLAs had recently undertaken mass contact programmes to increase the party’s footprint.

The BJP has 64 MPs from Uttar Pradesh while its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) has two.
The BSP has 10 MPs while the Samajwadi Party’s tally came down to three after it lost Azamgarh and Rampur seats to the BJP in the bypolls held recently. Sonia Gandhi is the sole MP of the Congress. She represents the Rae Bareli seat.

According to experts, Yadavs form 11 per cent of the UP’s population. Dalits are around 21 per cent of the population and Muslim’s presence is estimated at 18 per cent.

Among the Dalits, Jatavs are numerically strong.

Seventeen Lok Sabha seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes in UP.

Yadav and Muslim voters decide in 10 Lok Sabha constituencies each.

A senior BJP leader Santraj Yadav told PTI that a “majority of the Yadavs no longer want to stay with the SP while they don’t see any hope in the Congress and the BSP is not of their liking”. “So, the BJP is the best option for them where they are getting better opportunities and importance,” he said.

Yadav, who is also the chairman of the UP state cooperative bank, pointed to the BJP sending Sangita Yadav of Gorakhpur to the Rajya Sabha and Subhas Yadav of Sant Kabir Nagar to the state legislative council and the victory of Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ from Azamgarh in the bypolls to prove his point.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spared time from his busy schedule to virtually attend a programme held to mark the 10th death anniversary of Harmohan Singh Yadav in Kanpur on July 25.

Harmohan Singh Yadav had served as the president of the Yadav Mahasabha. His son Sukhram Singh Yadav, a former Rajya Sabha MP, lavishly praised the PM.

Sukhram’s son Mohit Yadav has already taken the membership of the BJP.

SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav’s younger daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav had joined the BJP on the eve of the assembly elections while senior socialist leader Shivpal Singh Yadav is at odds with his nephew Akhilesh.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

His proximity to the BJP was clearly visible in the recent presidential elections where he voted for NDA’s candidate Droupadi Murmu.

The BJP is also giving prominence to Jatavs.

Changing its track, the BJP, which earlier gave more importance to Kori, Dhanuk, Khatik and Passi sections among the Dalits, concentrated on the Jatavs in the Assembly polls.

Former Uttrakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya after winning elections was made a cabinet minister in the current UP government led by Yogi Adityanath.

She earlier served as Agra mayor, where Jatavs have sizeable presence and BSP supremo Mayawati often launches her poll campaign from this region.

A leader of the state BJP SC morcha said, “Our interest is safe in the BJP only. The double dose of ration during the coronavirus pandemic, houses and Rs 5 lakh medical cover have been provided to everybody by the Modi government. In Modi rule, nobody sleeps hungry.” The BJP is also trying to win over Pasmanda Muslims. The party gave place to Danish Azad Ansari in Adityanath’s cabinet. He has been made the minister of state for minority affairs.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Mohsin Raza, the lone Muslim minister in the previous term, is a Shia.

Post-poll surveys indicated that the BJP’s vote share among Muslims rose to 8 per cent, one per cent rise vis-à-vis 2017 election.

More from Lucknow

State BJP minority cell chief Basit Ali told PTI, “There are several beneficiaries from Muslims in welfare schemes launched by the Modi government. The party is in touch with them.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 01:59:48 pm

Most Popular

1

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

2

When Saif Ali Khan objected to ex-wife Amrita Singh working in a TV serial: 'Why does she need to do that? I'm willing to support my family'

3

Friendship Day 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

4

IND vs WI 4th T20I Highlights: India defeat West Indies by 59 runs, seal series 3-1

5

Friendship Day 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

Featured Stories

The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The power in the purse strings
The power in the purse strings
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Explained: How India's newest rocket, the SSLV, is a gamechanger for the ...
Explained: How India's newest rocket, the SSLV, is a gamechanger for the ...
Nitish skips NITI session, 4th such Central meeting in 3 weeks
Nitish skips NITI session, 4th such Central meeting in 3 weeks
Right to make you vote: The debate over it, and the arguments against
Right to make you vote: The debate over it, and the arguments against
At $68.1 million valuation, the meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt'

At $68.1 million valuation, the meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt'

Akasa Air starts ops in India, first flight takes off from Mumbai

Akasa Air starts ops in India, first flight takes off from Mumbai

Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could've been more
The Sunday Profile

Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could've been more

Premium
BMW 'driven by ex-MLA' hits multiple vehicles in Delhi

BMW 'driven by ex-MLA' hits multiple vehicles in Delhi

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

Historic triple jump silver in bag, Selva eager to savour mom’s biryani
World U20 Championship

Historic triple jump silver in bag, Selva eager to savour mom’s biryani

'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'
ISRO chairperson

'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'

Premium
How Delhi's Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore

How Delhi's Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 07: Latest News
Advertisement