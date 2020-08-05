With diyas & firecrackers: Diwali comes early at UP CM’s residence

UP CM Yogi Adityanath lights diyas to celebrate the bhoomi pujan, at his official residence in Lucknow on Tuesday. Twitter UP CM Yogi Adityanath lights diyas to celebrate the bhoomi pujan, at his official residence in Lucknow on Tuesday. Twitter

Earthen lamps lit, firecrackers being burst and sweets distributed. Diwali came early at the official residence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the eve of the bhoomi pujan day for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

Adityanath lit earthen lamps and candles, burst firecrackers as flower rangolis with “Jai Sri Ram” written on them welcomed people at the entrance gate.

Not just Adityanath, even senior officials, including those from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), also participated in the celebration by lighting candles.

Speaking to The Indian Express, an official said that “all of us” have been requested to light diyas at their residence to ensure a Diwali-like celebration before the “historic event”.

On Adityanath’s appeal, the “Ramcharitra Manas Path” was being recited at the Goraknath temple in his home constituency Gorakhpur. He is the chief priest of the Goraknath temple as well as temples in Mathura, Kashi, Naimisharan in Sitapur, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj etc.

These recitations at different temples will continue till 2 pm on August 5.

Meanwhile, the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Tuesday released the photographs of the proposed model of the Ram temple. It said that “Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple will be a unique example of Indian Architecture” and “manifestation of divinity and grandeur”.

It has sent an invite to at least 175 people to participate in the bhoomi pujan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the chief guest and will initiate the construction.

