With ‘bulldozer-shaped kanwar’, Meerut’s Hindus and Muslims want to send a message against ‘divisive politics’

Hindu and Muslim families in Meerut’s Sadar area have come together to make a bulldozer-shaped kanwar for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, which is beginning from July 14.

The 15-feet tall and 75-kilo heavy kanwar is being made at an estimated cost of Rs 45,000. It will be taken to Haridwar on a specially decorated truck to bring the holy water from the Ganga river. “We have decided to prepare the bulldozer kanwar this year because, in the second stint of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, this heavy machine has emerged as a powerful tool to teach lessons to criminals and those working to drive a wedge between the two communities,” said Abhishek Agarwal, the founder of the Om Shiv Mahakaal Sewa Samiti, which is co-funding the bulldozer kanwar .

According to Ashraf Khan, a resident of the Sadar, Hindu and Muslim families in the area have been jointly making kanwars for the last 10 years and so. “None of us do this job for monetary gains. The joint show by both the communities during Kanwar Yatra is a loud message for those political parties, which always try to sow the seeds of communal disharmony for political gains,” said Ashraf.

Rajpal Singh, the chief of the Samajwadi Party’s Meerut unit, said that the message from the people of Sadar is loud and clear against the divisive politics of the BJP and its allied outfits. “The UP government has banned the sale of meat in open along the Kanwar Yatra route. It is nothing but a clear message to a particular community that they are being discriminated on communal lines… Over the years, Kanwar Yatras were being taken out in a cordial atmosphere. But the decision of the BJP CM is a deterrent to the amity,” Singh said.

During the Bakrid namaz at the Shahi Idgah in Meerut last week, Shahr Quazi Jainus Sajjidin called for “extinguishing the fire of hatred with the water of mutual respect to each other”.

“Our Constitution has guaranteed equal rights to people of all castes and creeds, but unfortunately those commandments are being ignored, which is pushing our country to the precipice of turmoil,” said the Shahr Quazi.

“Do not get swayed by those who fan the politics of communal hatred. Stay calm and watchful because nothing lasts forever,” Maulana Wasim Abbas had said during the Bakrid namaz on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a local BJP leader defended the government’s decision to ban the sale of meat along the Kanwar Yatra route.

“These decisions are not guided by any communal bias. The BJP never discriminates on caste and communal basis. In Meerut, biryani sellers voluntarily stop selling non-veg biryani during kanwar yatra, and instead serve paneer or soya bean biryani. Our government is for all,” said Vineet Sharda, the chief of BJP’s trader cell in Meerut.