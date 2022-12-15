With Bharat Jodo Yatra set to enter UP, Congress kicks off state-level yatras from six regions

With Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra expected to enter Uttar Pradesh in January, the state unit of the party has launched state-level yatras from six divisions. Congress leaders said they aim to cover 2,200 km by December 22.

The Congress team kicked off the first march from the Awadh region from Barabanki on December 11. They covered Lucknow and Shravasti on December 12 and were in Balrampur on Wednesday.

The zonal heads have been made incharge of each of these yatras — Nasimuddin Siddiqui for the western zone, Yogesh Dixit for Braj region, Nakul Dubey for Awadh region, Anil Yadav for Kanpur and Bundelkhand region, Virendra Chaudhary for Purvanchal and Ajai Rai for Prayagraj. Meanwhile, Congress has issued online forms for those wanting to join the marches.