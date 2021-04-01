With active cases nearing 10,000, Uttar Pradesh govt again notifies 45 hospitals as Covid facilities

Covid 19 positive cases rising day by day in country,but in markets peoples not folowing guidelines and precautions,even maximum peoples not using masks in market. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

With an alarming surge in coronavirus cases in the state and the number of active cases reaching close to 10,000 for the first time since January 15, the state government on Wednesday once again notified 45 hospitals from 30 districts as dedicated Covid facilities, said health officials. Last month, the government had denotified nearly 240 hospitals after a dip in the number of Covid cases.

Governor Anandiben Patel extended the Epidemics Act, which was going to lapse on Wednesday, till June 30.

According to health officials, the state now has nearly 25,000 reserved Covid beds.On February 2, the state health department had denotified all except 83 hospitals (with 17,235 beds) following a plunge in the number of Covid-19 cases, and ordered the resumption of non-Covid health facilities.

During the peak of Covid infection in the state last year, the state had at least 324 government Covid hospitals, out of which at least 228 were L1, 71 were L2 and 25 were L3 hospitals. The state had over 1.51 lakh reserved beds, including in private facilities, for Covid patients.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said, “Today, we have added 45 hospitals across the state in the list of dedicated Covid facilities. These are among the hospitals that were earlier denotified. All these hospitals are of L2 and L3 category, as we now have 128 Covid facilities and close to 25,000 reserved beds. If we have even 25 per cent hospitalisation, we are prepared for around 1 lakh active cases. If needed, the number of dedicated facilities will be further increased like last year. The hospitals will be ready to admit Covid patients even on a very short notice.”

Asked about the steps taken to stop the spread coronavirus as the number of active cases is about to cross the 10,000-mark, Prasad said the situation is normal except in Lucknow, and most of those having active infection are in home isolation. At present the state has 9,848 active cases, out of which 6,269 are in home isolation, 273 are in private hospitals and rest 3,306 are getting treated in government Covid hospitals free of cost.

State Surveillance Officer Vikasendu Agarwal said the notification of these 45 hospitals are from 30 districts. He added that with the increasing number of cases they are going back to the basic strategy of aggressive contact tracing, surveillance, isolation and treatment.

With 1,230 people testing positive for coronavirus in the state in the last 24 hours, the state now has 9,848 active infection cases. At the beginning of the month, the state had recorded just 2,104 active cases. As many as 8,811 people have died so far and 87 of these deaths have been reported in March. Lucknow is by far the worst-affected district, which reported 361 new cases in the last 24 hours and has 3,138 active infection cases.

Meanwhile, Prasad said the vaccination process is in progress in the state. From Thursday, inoculation for those above 45 years will start. Following the pattern of focused testing followed in the past, the state government will soon release a calendar for focused vaccination. Under this, dates to get inoculated will be fixed for shopkeepers, bankers, government employees, street vendors, media persons, drivers and all those who frequently exposed to health risk.