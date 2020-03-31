Will take care of your people, expect same in return: Yogi Adityanath to 20 CMs

UP CM conducts an aerial survey in Ghaziabad and Noida on Monday. (ANI) UP CM conducts an aerial survey in Ghaziabad and Noida on Monday. (ANI)

CHIEF MINISTER Yogi Adityanath on Monday wrote to chief ministers of 20 states assuring them that people of their state would be taken care of in Uttar Pradesh and that he expects the same in return from other CMs. Alerting his counterparts about the risk of coronavirus spread if lockdown is not followed, Adityanath apprised each chief minister about the contact details of nodal officers who have been appointed to coordinate with their respective states for making arrangements for people.

Adityanath wrote to chief ministers of Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, and others.

Adityanath wrote that the entire world was struggling with the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. He added that keeping in mind the exponential increase of risk and danger and for ensuring the safety of all Indians, a 21-day countrywide lockdown was announced by the Centre so that transmission could be effectively contained.

Elaborating on the steps being taken by the Uttar Pradesh Government, including appointment of senior bureaucrats as well as IPS officers as nodal officers for 11 states, where a large chunk of workers from UP are, Adityanath wrote, “For helping people of Uttar Pradesh who were recently working in other states, the state government has appointed senior administrative and police officers for all these states. These officials are looking into the issues faced by people belonging to Uttar Pradesh, who at present are stranded in your state due to lockdown. They are also addressing issues face by people of your state, who are presently staying in Uttar Pradesh.”

Assuring the CMs that their people of their states would be taken care of in Uttar Pradesh and pointing out that they should ensure the same for people of Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath wrote, “I assure that in these tough times, each and every person belonging to your state will be taken care in reference to their health, security and basic needs. At the same time, I am fully confident that you will be equally concerned for the people belonging to Uttar Pradesh in your state with regard to basic necessities.”

He also expressed confidence about “mutual efforts” to contain the spread of the virus.

Later in the day, Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi said that while the chief minister would visit Ghaziabad, Meerut and Agra on Tuesday.

On reports about people’s movement by hiding inside trucks and tankers, Awasthi said action would be taken.

Rs 611 crore deposited in NREGA workers’ account

Adityanath said on Monday Rs 611 crore has been deposited directly into the bank accounts of around 27.15 lakh beneficiaries of the MGNREGA scheme in the state.

Interacting with four labourers, one each from Bahraich, Varanasi, Sonbhadra and Deoria, through video-conferencing from his official residence, Adityananth also informed them that the state government has made a provision of providing food grains for free to the workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

