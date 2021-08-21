Will review it once BSP comes to power: Satish Chandra Mishra on Vikas Dubey probe report

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra on Friday questioned the exoneration of the police in the case of the alleged fake encounters of gangster Vikas Dubey and his associates, saying a government led by his party would look into the matter if it won the state polls next year.

Asked by reporters about the clean chit given to the police by a three-member judicial commission in the encounter of Vikas Dubey, Mishra in Ballia said, “Whose police are you talking about? The police are under whom? It is under the UP government and the Chief Minister. What happened in the Hathras probe? Why will it not happen? Is there any value of this report? Let our party come to power and these things will be reviewed again.”

Mishra was in Ballia to take part in the BSP’s outreach programme for Brahmins on Friday. Mishra has earlier raised the issue of Dubey’s encounter and said that the party will give legal assistance to Khushi Dubey, who was married to slain gangster Vikas Dubey’s nephew Amar Dubey.

Dubey was killed allegedly in a police shootout last July while being brought from Ujjain to Kanpur. The incident occurred about a week after his henchmen gunned down eight policemen in Kanpur’s Bikru village.