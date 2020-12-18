‘Will present it as a global brand’: Adityanath approves Jewar airport name, logo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced the name of the Jewar airport, located on the outskirts of Delhi, as “Noida International Greenfield Airport, Jewar”, and said it will be “one of the best airports in the world and that his government will leave no stone unturned to make it world class”.

The CM approved the logo, name and design of the Noida international airport.

“This airport will become the pride of India and we will present it as a ‘global brand’ on the world stage,” the CM said.

While watching a presentation on the logistics of the airport, Adityanath said it will lead to the development of industrial infrastructure in the state, which will increase employment opportunities. “Along with encouraging manufacturing and exports, the airport will also smoothen air traffic,” he added.

During the presentation, CEO of Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) Christoph Schnellmann, COO of YIAPL Kiran Jain, YIAPL’s Sunil Joshi, CEO of Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) Dr Arun Vir Singh were present. The event was also attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Civil Aviation, S P Goyal and Director, Civil Aviation, UP, Shri Surendra Singh.

“The initial capacity of the airport, proposed to be built in four phases, will be 12 million passengers per year, which will be increased to 70 million passengers per year by 2050. While it will be a two-runway airport initially, it will be expanded to five runways in due course of time,” said a statement issued by the government.

“The state bird ‘saras’ (Sarus crane) has been used in the logo. Everything will be world class, whether it is passenger amenities or grandeur. The airport is designed on the lines of world-famous airports in London, Moscow and Milan,” said the statement.

Surendra Singh said concessionaire YIAPL had on December 4 presented the master plan of the airport before NIAL, which has submitted it to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation for testing.

“As per the terms of the concession agreement, the state government’s assistance agreement is to be processed by 05 April 2021. In this regard, a letter has been sent to concessionaire Yamuna International Airport Private Limited,” read the statement.

Currently, land for two runways has been acquired, while a total of 3,418 hectares of land is to be acquired for the remaining three runways. The site clearance for the project was granted on July 6, 2017 by the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The Zurich International Airport AG, a Swiss private company, was awarded the contract for airport construction on 1,334-hectare land at the cost of Rs 29,650 crore.

