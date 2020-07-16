Will personally help to make Sainik School become a role model: CM Adityanath

CM Yogi Adityanath at Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey UP Sainik School, in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Vishal Srivastav) CM Yogi Adityanath at Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey UP Sainik School, in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday promised to work personally to help the Lucknow-based, the country’s first Sainik School, emerge as a “role model” in the field of education.

Adityanath said while kicking off a year-long diamond jubilee celebration of the school set up by former chief minister Dr Sampurnanand in1960.

Adityanath said efforts would be made to invite President Ram Nath Kovind for the closing ceremony of the diamond jubilee celebrations.

The CM pointed out that it was now the third academic session since his government had started enrollment of girl students in the school, which he said was an attempt towards promotion of education for girls. Alumni of the school, including senior officers in the armed forces, also attended the function through digital platform.

Adityanath said the contribution of Captain Manoj Pandey, who had attended the school, was “significant” for the country during the Kargil war. He said his government had worked for the expansion of the school and would would continue to assist in its further expansion so that it can become a “role model” for other Sainik Schools across the country.

The CM added that the school had contributed greatly to the security of the country and has given many officers and soldiers who have “done the country proud.” He assured the gathering that he would personally monitor development work at the school and there would be “no lacunae” from the state government’s end in its expansion.

He said as discipline was significant in a youngster’s life, there was a need to take forward the series of Sainik schools in the state.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd