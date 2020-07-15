Will move HC against Speaker’s decision on rebels: UP Congress

The Congress on Tuesday said that it will challenge Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit’s decision to not disqualify the two rebel MLAs in the High Court. (Express file photo by Vishal Srivastav) The Congress on Tuesday said that it will challenge Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit’s decision to not disqualify the two rebel MLAs in the High Court. (Express file photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The Congress on Tuesday said that it will challenge Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit’s decision to not disqualify the two rebel MLAs in the High Court.

On Monday, the Assembly Speaker had rejected the Congress’ petitions seeking to disqualify Aditi Singh and Rakesh Singh from the Assembly under the anti-defection law, saying he did not find any merit in the allegations against the legislators, who have been accused of “anti-party activities” by the Congress.

“We will challenge the order of the Speaker in the High Court as actions of both of these MLAs were tantamount to voluntary giving up their membership (of the Assembly) under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, and we have proof of the same,” Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhna Mishra said, adding the two MLAs had engaged in anti-party activities on public forums.

Mishra said that despite the party issuing a whip, directing MLAs to skip the special session of the Assembly, the Rae Bareli (Sadar) MLA, Aditi Singh, went ahead and attended the session. “She has claimed that she did not receive the party whip. But even if we consider that, she had come to know the moment she had reached the Assembly as it was clear that none of our party MLAs were there. Instead, she gave a speech in the House in which she praised our opponents. She had also posted a series of statements on social media criticising the party and praising our opponents,” the CLP leader said.

On Rakesh Singh, the CLP leader said, “On several occasions, Harchandpur MLA had made his inclinations clear. He even organised a havan on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. We will put up our case in the court.”

