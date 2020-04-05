‘Will lift lockdown in phases from April 15’: Adityanath seeks help from religious, political leaders

During the interaction with MPs and ministers, Adityanath blamed Tablighi Jamaat members for the sudden spread of the coronavirus in the past three days. (Express photo/File) During the interaction with MPs and ministers, Adityanath blamed Tablighi Jamaat members for the sudden spread of the coronavirus in the past three days. (Express photo/File)

During a video-conference with religious leaders of different communities Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said lockdown would be lifted in the state in a phased manner, and sought their suggestions to maintain social distancing after that.

Earlier in the day too, during an interaction with MPs and ministers from the state, he had asked for suggestions to stop sudden crowding on roads once the ‘lockdown is lifted on April 15’.

“14 tarik tak lockdown hai, 14 ke baad yani 15 april se lockdown humlog phase wise khulwayenge. Is mamle mein koi sujhav tatkalik roop se ya mere karyalaya ko bhejna chahenge to main aapke sujhav ka swagat karunga” (The lockdown is till April 14 and from April 15, it will be lifted in a phased manner. In this regard, if you have any suggestions to given at present or to my office, it would be welcomed),” Adityanath told religious leaders.

During the interaction with MPs and ministers, Adityanath blamed Tablighi Jamaat members for the sudden spread of coronavirus in the past three days.

The CM said: “15 april ko ek bhari bheer ek sath sarkon pe na aaye paye… Sujhav milenge to age ki strategy tyar karne mein madad mil jayegi.. Social distancing banate hue, 15 april ke aage ki karyawahi ko kaise age barha sakte hain” (On April 15, a large crowd should not come out all of a sudden at a time. If there are suggestions, it can help us plan strategy and how to maintain social distancing after April 15).”

Adityanath said while all the cases of coronavirus from Tablighi Jamaat had been quarantined, from today, an exercise has begun to identify all their contacts and take further action.

“Till today, there are 275 coronavirus cases in the state so far and out of these more than half i.e. 138, belong to Tablighi Jamaat. Remaining are from people who had come to the state from other places,” the CM said.

“Agar is tablighi jamaat ki pichale teen dinon ke andar ki yeh sab cheejen samne nahi ati to ab tak hum Pradesh ke andar corona virus ke is sankraman ko failne se rok chuke they (If cases related to Tablighi Jamaat had not come forward in the past three days, we would have been successful in controlling the spread of coronavirus in the state),” he added.

Addressing religious leaders, Adityanath said so far, around 66,000 people had died across the world in countries like America, Italy, Spain, Iran, England, Germany, etc. and said that gatherings were avoided during religious festivals, including Ram Navmi.

“Mahamari chehra dekh karke nahi ati hai, majhab dekh ke nahi ati hai..Jo laparwah hoga usko ayegi.. (Pandemic does not look at face, caste or religion. It strikes whosoever is negligent),” said Adityanath.

“I have to make an appeal to all of you that COVID-19 is an infectious disease and the entire world is scared. At a time when the country is fighting it, it is the responsibility of all to ensure we win this fight,” Adityanath told the religious leaders.

