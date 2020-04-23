Will help states to take back labourers stranded in UP: CM

During the review meeting, Yogi Adityanath also instructed officials to properly monitor students who were brought back from Kota in Rajasthan, and quarantined in their homes. (File) During the review meeting, Yogi Adityanath also instructed officials to properly monitor students who were brought back from Kota in Rajasthan, and quarantined in their homes. (File)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said his government would help repatriate workers from other states stuck in Uttar Pradesh if the governments of those states want them back.

The Chief Minister’s Media Adviser Mrityunjay Kumar confirmed the news, and said: “The Chief Minister has said that people of other states, who are stuck here because of the lockdown, if their home states want to call them back then the state government will give permission, and assist with sending such people back.”

Earlier in the day, Adityanath reiterated there should not be any violation of lockdown rules, and told officials that the restrictions should be strictly followed in districts with 10 or more cases of coronavirus.

At a press conference, Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi said while farming facilities had been exempted from the lockdown, a record 62 per cent of the wheat procurement of wheat had been done from the door steps of farmers. The government has purchased 30 lakh metric tonne of wheat so far, while 77 per cent harvesting of wheat has been done, he added.

The bureaucrat said 6,968 industrial units in the state were operating, engaging about 1.25 lakh workers. Awasthi said orders had been given to start industrial units in non-affected areas, and the functioning of brick-kilns was also reviewed. There are about 12,000 brick kilns operating at the moment, employing about 12 to 15 lakh workers, he added.

The government has said that products of MSME industries should be allowed in places with no hotspots. Officials have also been asked to ensure the free movement of raw materials and finished products for

industries.

Awasthi said the COVID Care Fund Committee set up by the government had approved testing labs in Aligarh, Moradabad and Saharanpur districts.

The official added that on the Chief Minister’s request Muslim clerics had appealed to people to perform “sehri” and “iftar” in their homes during the month of Ramzan.

During the review meeting, Adityanath also instructed officials to properly monitor students who were brought back from Kota in Rajasthan, and quarantined in their homes.

Meanwhile, the government ordered the testing of all those engaged in the delivery of essential supplies as well as those working in community kitchens. Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told the media that 19.51 per cent of the positive cases have been detected in the age group of zero to 20, of whom 15.48 per cent are boys and about 4 per cent are girls.

About 47 per cent of the cases are in the age group of 21 to 40 years, 25 per cent in the age group of 41-60 years, and about 8 per cent of the patients are 60 years or older.

Earlier in the day, new guidelines were issued by the Secretariat Administration Department for the secretariat employees. Staff members have been divided in three different shifts, the earliest one starting at 9 am, and the last one ending at 7 pm.

The CM has instructed that a sanitiser bottle be provided to each secretariat employee, and instructions have been given to ensure proper sanitisation of surfaces such as door handles, telephone receivers, lift buttons, and staircase railings. Thermal scanning of employees will be conducted, and departments have been told to ensure social distancing norms are followed.

