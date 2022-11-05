scorecardresearch
Will give 1 lakh jobs, restore old pension scheme: Priyanka

Vadra said the Congress, if voted to power, will finalise the decision to provide 1 lakh jobs to the youth of Himachal Pradesh in the first cabinet meeting, if the Congress is voted to power. She said the decision to restore the Old Pension Scheme will also be finalised in the first cabinet meeting.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Friday reiterated that her party will provide 1 lakh jobs, restore the Old Pension Scheme and provide financial assistance of Rs 1,500 to every woman in Himachal Pradesh if it is voted to power in the November 12 Assembly polls.

Citing the work done by the Congress in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the only two states where the party is in power on its own, Priyanka said her party will fulfil its promises in Himachal as well.

“The Congress will create 1 lakh jobs… Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is sitting here. He has provided 5 lakh jobs in three years. He has also implemented the Old Pension Scheme. The Congress government in Rajasthan has provided 1.30 lakh jobs,” she said, adding Chhattisgarh now has the lowest unemployment rate.

Addressing a rally at Nagrota Bagwan in favour of party candidate Raghubir Singh Bali, the Congress leader said she understands the burden shouldered by women, who work at home and outside. “This is why the Congress wants to provide monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 to every woman under ‘Har Ghar Lakshmi Yojna’,” she said.

Priyanka said the Congress will also fight the drug menace, which is ruining the future of the youth and build English-medium schools in every Assembly constituency.

