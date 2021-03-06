Will ensure farmers get MSP if voted to power in UP: Akhilesh

The Samajwadi Party (SP) would ensure that minimum support price (MSP) would be guaranteed and that markets would be reformed if it is voted to power in the state, its president Akhilesh Yadav said on Friday. (PTI/File)

THE Samajwadi Party (SP) would ensure that minimum support price (MSP) would be guaranteed and that markets would be reformed if it is voted to power in the state, its president Akhilesh Yadav said on Friday.

He was addressing a gathering in Aligarh, during the SP’s first Kisan panchayat. Similar gatherings have been held by RLD, BKU and Congress in parts of UP since the past month. The rally also kicked off Samajwadi’s Party’s campaign for the upcoming panchayat elections followed by the Assembly elections slated to be held next year.

“The entire country was united when it came to fighting for India’s freedom. East India Company enslaved the country. It was just one company that came for business. You didn’t realise when the company became government because a law was passed in Britain. If one law can make a company the government, another law can make the government a company,” said Akhilesh

The party claimed that if SP is elected to power, they will ensure that MSP will be guaranteed and that markets will be reformed. The SP leader claimed that Mulayam Singh Yadav is rightly known as “Dhartiputra” and that the party was committed to the cause of farmers.

“We will make mandis on the Expressway so that the farmers get the right price. The present government has so much money, one cannot imagine. There is no dearth of money. After demonetization, where has the money gone. While farmers talked about sugarcane, BJP talked about strawberries. We haven’t seen strawberries anywhere. The party lacks vision,” said Yadav.

The leader alleged that the those who made the law are corporates and do not understand farming. Yadav also alleged that the government is not paying heed to the farmers sitting at the Delhi borders.

Samajwadi Party also targeted UP CM Yogi Adityanath for its recent comments against the party in Vidhan Sabha.”Our CM doesn’t understand a lot of things. We distributed laptops and I am sure they are still working in villages. We distributed it because we know how to work with laptops. He didn’t distribute it because he doesn’t know how to. He has a problem with red caps. This red colour is so good, the CM should also try. Red colour is of emotions, it expresses anger, happiness, sadness,” said Yadav

The party leader stated that they gave compensation which was four times the circle rate, to farmers, which aided the construction of the Yamuna Expressway. Akhilesh Yadav also claimed that they were extending support to Rakesh Tikait for his farmer movement.