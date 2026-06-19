Will bring proposal to construct Lucknow-Unnao-Kanpur rapid rail corridor, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said he will soon introduce a proposal for a rapid rail corridor from Lucknow to Kanpur via Unnao, similar to India’s first rapid rail service operating between Delhi and Meerut.

Laying the foundation stones for over 101 development projects worth more than Rs 577 crore in Unnao, the CM said nearly 700 acres of land for the Defence Corridor and around 200 acres for industrial clusters is “ready” in the district.

In Kanpur, he issued instructions to the Public Works Department (PWD) officials to coordinate with the public representatives regarding the projects. He said, public representatives possess a deep understanding of the geographical, social, and developmental requirements of their constituencies. Therefore, their suggestions and proposals should be compiled on a priority basis and an action plan should be promptly submitted to the government so that necessary approvals can be granted and work can commence within a stipulated timeframe, he added.