Will bring back every migrant: CM Yogi Adityanath

Meanwhile, the UP government said that nearly 51,000 people have been brought to the state through 43 trains. (PTI) Meanwhile, the UP government said that nearly 51,000 people have been brought to the state through 43 trains. (PTI)

Saying that it is his commitment to bring back all the migrant workers to state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asked other states to provide district-wise list of workers hailing from UP in their states so that immediate arrangements can be made to bring them back.

Meanwhile, the UP government said that nearly 51,000 people have been brought to the state through 43 trains.

“Ensuring safe return of migrant workers and labourers of UP in other states is our commitment. This process, which started from the last week of March, will continue until all the workers return home. With our continuous efforts, it is expected that every labourer will soon be safe in their homes,” Adityanath said.

He said clear instructions have been given to the administration to treat the workers with respect and sympathy, and assured that work would be given to every worker as per his or her skills.

“To make possible utilisation of the skills of every returning worker for the betterment of the state in the coming time, we are collecting details of their skills along with their address and mobile numbers. We will also provide employment to them according to their ability at the local level. For this, our action plan is almost ready,” said the CM in an official statement.

Speaking to mediapersons, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said the government had, as of now, made preparations to bring back migrant workers/labourers in 99 trains.

Explained: Why liquor matters to states

Explained: Why Covid-19 cases are likely to see sharp rise in coming days

Domestic helps are now allowed. Your RWAs cannot stop them legally. Here’s why Click here for more

Awasthi said, “Forty-three trains have come so far, these include two each in Kanpur, Agra, Bareilly, Ballia, Barabanki, while 11 in Lucknow, 8 in Gorakhpur, 5 in Prayagraj, while one each in Pratapgarh, Rae Bareli, Banda, Kannauj, Ghazipur, Sitapur etc.”

Saying that nearly 51,000 migrant workers have arrived in the state through these special trains so far, he said that a maximum number of people have come from Gujarat so far — about 32,000 m— around 7,000 have come from Maharashtra, about 4,700 from Punjab, 2,400 from Telangana, 1,200 from Kerala from where the first train reached Lucknow on Thursday.

Awasthi said the target is to bring around 30,000 workers each day.

He said the government was in talks with Maharashtra to bring around 10 trains every day with migrant labourers. He said that while the government has brought about 55,000 people through buses from different states and around 10,000 people were received from Rajasthan this Thursday itself and about 10,000 people were sent to Rajasthan.

Officials have also been directed to receive the first international flight bringing back workers from Sharjah on May 9 with around 200 passengers. They would be sent home at their own expense before clearing medical test, he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd