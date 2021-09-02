Will be kingmaker in 2022 UP polls: Sanjay Nishad

Claiming to become the “kingmaker” in the next year Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad on Wednesday said his party was conducting a survey to know how many seats they could win on its symbol, and accordingly, a seat-sharing formula would be discussed with alliance partner BJP.

Speaking to mediapersons in Lucknow, Nishad said: “We held a three-day national conference where several proposals were passed, besides training party workers. There are 170 Assembly seats dominated by the Nishad community where we can win. Our party’s sector heads have been sent to these seats to start preparation for the Assembly polls on booth level.”

Claiming that BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a recent meeting asked him to conduct a survey on how many seats they could win on their own, Nishad said that there has been no final decision on the seat-sharing formula yet. “But I’m confident that BJP will give us enough seats in a respectable manner to contest,” Nishad added. He, however, also asked the BJP to “resolve social issues”.

“During the three-day session, we decided to tell the BJP governments at the Centre and the state to resolve our social issues and present a roadmap on how to win the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh,” Nishad said.

“We want coaching centres for children of all castes and religions. There are coaching centres for the Scheduled Castes, but a particular caste has hijacked them,” he added. Nishad also hit out at the Opposition parties — both the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party – accusing them of “doing nothing for the Nishad community”.

“Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav only pretends to be a well-wisher of Nishads. Recently, he went to Unnao on a rath yatra, but when he was in power, his government didn’t pass a single law in favour of Nishads. He considers Nishads as football,” the Nishad Party chief said.

“The Nishad community is with the Nishad Party. The BJP, SP, BSP and the Congress all know this. In the upcoming elections, the Nishads will vote with their right mind,” he added.

Until recently, the party, which represents the community of boatmen and fisherfolk, had hinted at a strain in ties with the BJP, demanding that its chief be announced as the deputy chief ministerial candidate ahead of the state polls due next year. The party had also warned that should the BJP fail to meet their demand, it would face “the wrath of the Nishad community” in the election.