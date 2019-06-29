Will avoid fielding leaders’ relatives in bypoll: BJP

The BJP at its core committee meeting on Friday decided to avoid giving tickets to relatives of sitting MLAs in the upcoming bypolls to 12 assembly seats. Besides Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma and state president Mahendra Nath Pandey were present at the meeting.

Out of the 12 seats, nine were held by the BJP and one by its ally, Apna Dal. Hamirpur BJP MLA Ashok Singh Chandel has been disqualified following a murder case conviction. The SP and the BSP also held one seat each.

“These are internal party decisions which are not announced. The idea is to mainly showcase that BJP, unlike other parties, does not believe in pariwarwad and wants to give equal chance to all party workers. Moreover, fresh faces would also help fight anti-incumbency against the sitting MLAs,”said a BJP leader, adding that all the district unit chiefs as well as divisional units of the seats concerned have been asked to suggest a list of names.

Having secured an impressive mandate in the recent Lok Sabha elections, the BJP would look forward to keep up the momentum in the by-elections too. BSP and SP have parted ways and announced to contest alone this time. Congress, too, has started preparations to make a comeback after a poor show in the Lok Sabha elections where it won just one out of 80 Lok Sabha seats. Sources said that Congress leadership has directed its units and leaders to start identifying probable candidates for these seats.

The 12 seats are Govind Nagar in Kanpur, Tundla in Firozabad, Lucknow Cantt, Zaidpur in Barabanki, Manikpur in Chitrakoot, Balha in Bahraich, Gangoh in Saharanpur, Iglas in Aligarh, Pratapgarh, Rampur, Jalalpur in Ambedkar Nagar and Hamirpur.