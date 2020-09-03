Wife of Vikas Dubey’s aide arrested for conspiracy declared juvenile

On the night of July 2, a police team had gone to Bikru village to arrest Dubey in connection with an attempt to murder case when assailants opened fire on them. (Representational Image)

AROUND ONE and a half months after she was arrested on charges of helping her husband, a close aide of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, in the July shootout in Kanpur in which eight policemen were killed, the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) of Kanpur Dehat on Wednesday declared that she is a juvenile and ordered her transfer to a correction home.

The girl was nabbed on July 8 and lodged at Kanpur Dehat jail.

On the night of July 2, a police team had gone to Bikru village to arrest Dubey in connection with an attempt to murder case when assailants opened fire on them. Circle Officer Devendra Kumar Mishra was among those killed. Till date, 35 accused have been arrested and six accused have been gunned down in separate encounters.

Days after the incident, police nabbed the girl allegedly on the basis of statements given by local residents alleging that she had a role in the incident. The girl was booked on charges of criminal conspiracy.

Police said during preliminary inquiry, it came to light she got married on June 29 to one of the criminals, who was gunned down in an encounter by the police on July 8.

Police found that the girl’s marriage was solemnised at the gangster’s house in Kanpur as her family members were against the marriage. After residents said they suspected the girl’s involvement in the ambush, police decided to look into her role again. Police recorded statements of more persons and found that she had a role in the case.

When contacted, the girl’s lawyer said they had moved an application in a local court on August 12 seeking directives to declare the girl as minor. We submitted the girl’s education certificate and also transfer certificate to establish her age.

The court on the same day directed JJ Board to determine the girl’s age. “The board has declared the girl’s age at the time of the incident as 16 year, 10 months and 12 days. The board has summoned the documents of the case on September 8,” said Shiv Kant Dixit.

Superintendent, Kanpur Dehat jail, Arun Kumar Singh said, “I have not received any court order regarding the girl. If there is any order, the girl will be shifted to correction home.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd